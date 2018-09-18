Vandalia Rotary Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Vandalia Rotary Club was chartered in 1943 by Rotary International.

The club has been an active for 75 years giving back to the local community as well as internationally.

Pictured front row (l-r): Rotary District Governor Linda Puchbauer, Dr. Stephen Hunter, Darren Berry, Teresa Stice, Donna Wilson, Rennie Davis, Ramsey Dickerman, and Terry Witte. Second row: Jean Trower, Nathan Geesey, J.C. Davis, Tim Embree, Wendell Talbert, John Weiser, Joe Boone, and Alan Winders