YMCA Holds Annual Dinner Auction Event With ‘Casino Royale’ Theme On Saturday

Fundraiser Took In Over $25,500 For ‘Renew, Refresh, Revitalize’ Campaign

The Twin Pike Family YMCA held the “Casino Royale” Annual Fundraising Dinner Auction last Saturday night at the YMCA facility in Louisiana

The event was different from the past annual dinner auction events. This year’s event was “Renewed, Refreshed, and Revitalized” to provide more of an interactive atmosphere for guests. This change coincided with current maintenance fundraising campaign theme – “Renew, Refresh, Revitalize” which focuses on raising funds to complete need facility maintenance and renovations. Throughout the evening there was live entertainment, numerous casino games, and a wonderful buffet-style meal. The event raised $25,549 after expenses.

The evening’s festivities started off with a social hour and live entertainment from local high school students Hanna Blackmore and Tricia Luke. As the evening went on, the casino gaming tables provided entertainment for the Y guests. A second live act by the Y’s very own Asst. Aquatics Director, Hannah Williams, who was accompanied by her brother Shane Sinclair, took the stage to entertain everyone in attendance.

The final live entertainment act was Bowling Green’s very own Joey Wray, who performed prior to the live auction event.

Executive Director Marsha Garrison recognized all the effort that went in to this year’s event.

“We would like to say thank you to each of the live entertainment acts for their great performances, and thank the area businesses and individuals who sponsored game tables and activities.” She added,”We also want to thank our ‘Local Celebrity’ Casio Dealers who did an excellent job dealing at the game tables and making the event feel like a true casino.”

YMCA Board President Mary Perkins acknowledged the unbelievable support of the Twin Pike communities for the YMCA and said she felt confident the area would step up to support the Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Campaign.

“All homes need maintenance, and our home ‘The Y’, currently needs repairs and renovations.” She shared, “All money collected from the Casino Royale event will go towards the Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Campaign to complete the general maintenance needed, so that the Y can continue to serve generations to come.”

Garrison, took an opportunity during the evening’s events to thank everyone who has been involved in the creation and sustainability of the organization. “We would not have experienced the growth and success that we have seen during the past twenty-four years, if not for all the support of the area businesses and community members, and we would not be where we are today without the continued commitment of the staff and the leadership of our Y volunteers.

With the funds raised at this year’s event, the Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Campaign has raised $122,880 of the $365,000 project goal. This constitutes a third of the funding needed to complete the renovations and repairs included as part of this project.

For more information on the Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Campaign, or to see highlights from the Casino Royale event, visit the Twin Pike Family YMCA Facebook page.