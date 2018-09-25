Bowling Green Homecoming 2018

Bowling Green announced their homecoming royalty during halftime of the Bobcats’ football game against South Callaway on Friday, Sept. 21.

Kyle Horner and Kaylen Fisher were crowned this year’s king and queen.

Find court photo on page 9 of this week’s edition.

Bobcats Fall To Bulldogs In Homecoming Match

A cool Friday evening, a flyover and a big homecoming crowd wasn’t enough to pull the Bowling Green Bobcats past the powerful South Callaway Bulldogs in the fifth week of area gridiron action.

Bowling Green lost to South Callaway 50-6 on Friday night.

The Bobcats fell behind less than a minute into the contest after a long kick-off return set South Callaway up deep in Bowling Green territory. Two plays later quarterback Peyton Leeper scored on a one yard run for a 7-0 lead.

South Callaway added to that lead midway through the quarter on a second Leeper run.

Just before the end of the first quarter, runningback Kaleo Dade got the Bobcat offense up and running with a 30-yard run into the Bulldogs end of the field.

After Austin Callahan turned a near sack into a first down run, Dade broke a run to the left for a 37-yard touchdown.

The Bobcats were unable to add the extra point and trailed 14-6 with 11:37 to go in the half.

The Bowling Green defense played much better than the score indicated in the first half as Lane Parker and Kaleo Dade both picked off Leeper. The Bobcats also forced three South Callaway punts and a turnover on downs in the half.

The Bulldogs return team kept South Callaway within reach of the endzone and Leeper connected with Dylan Paschang for a 21-6 halftime lead for the visitors.

That lead held until just past the halfway point of the third quarter when the Bulldogs scored again to increase their advantage to 21 points.

A Bobcat fumble led to another South Callaway score to stretch the score to 34-6.

The fourth quarter opened on a bad note for Bowling Green as a snap sailed over the Bobcat punter, was picked up by the Bulldogs and run in for another score.

On the first play after the special teams score, Callahan was picked off by Leeper for another South Callaway score and a 48-6 lead.

Another snap issue on a Bowling Green punt led to a South Callaway safety to end the matchup with a 50-6 loss for Bowling Green.

Kaleo Dade was the most consistent player for Bowling Green on offense and defense for the Bobcats and earned the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game on Friday.

The Bobcats fell to 3-2 with the loss and 2-1 in EMO Conference play.

The Bobcats will hit the road in week six, but continue to battle Callaway County as Bowling Green plays unbeaten North Callaway this Friday. The Thunderbirds have outscored their opponents 245-46 this season and have two shutouts this season.

Clopton-Elsberry Downs Wright City By Four Points

Clopton-Elsberry picked up another dramatic win in week five, holding on for a 50-46 win over the Wright City Wildcats at home on Thursday night.

It looked like the Wildcats had taken an early lead, but a holding call wiped a 69-yard touchdown run off the board.

The penalty led to a Wright City punt that was returned by Justin Jennewein to the Wildcat 36-yard line. Four plays later Damien Walker scored on an eight-yard run for an IndianHawks lead.

Clopton-Elsberry scored again on their second series when Shawn Yates hooked up with Kyle Martin for a touchdown.

A penalty on a punt return set the Clopton-Elsberry offense back on their next possession, but the IndianHawks marched down the field anyway, capping an 85-yard drive early in the second quarter with Walker’s second score on a nine-yard run.

Leading 19-6, quarterback Shawn Yates connected with receiver Kyle Martin again for a 70-yard catch and run to increase the lead again to 26-6.

Wright City answered that score with a touchdown of their own, but the IndianHawks continued to lead at the half.

The Wildcats took a 30-26 lead early in the third quarter thanks to a bad snap by the IndianHawks punt team that led to a Wright City score.

Just when the night seemed to be slipping away, runningback Derrick Taylor ran the ball for 60 yards, then dragged the Wright City defense to add 15 more yards to a run that placed Clopton-Elsberry inside the five yard line.

The run set up another Walker score and two-point conversion for a 34-30 lead for the IndianHawks.

Wright City answered with a long drive and score to take back the lead 38-34 at the end of three.

The final quarter started with Yates converting a fourth and goal for another lead change. Moving the score to a 42-38 Clopton-Elsberry lead.

With just under 10 minutes to play, Wright City ran the ball in for a 46-42 advantage after a two point conversion was successful.

The Wildcats were close to scoring again, but Clopton-Elsberry came up with the stop to stay in the ballgame.

Just like the week prior against Van-Far, the IndianHawks trailed late, but came up with an answer.

Facing a fourth and seven from the 33 yard line, Shawn Yates connected with Trevor Anthony with enough yardage for a first down. Anthony continued the play, breaking four tackles to reach the goal line with just 28 seconds remaining for the go-ahead score. The IndianHawks added the two point conversion for a 50-46 lead.

The Wildcats were able to move up the field quickly and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but the Clopton-Elsberry defense was able to cover the endzone, break up the final pass and take the victory to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The IndianHawks will need even more magic this week as they take on the South Callaway Bulldogs (4-1) this Friday on the road. South Callaway was able to defeat Bowling Green last week 50-6.

Louisiana Edged By Schuyler Co.

Louisiana outpaced Schuyler County offensively and played the Rams well defensively on Friday, Sept. 22, unfortunately a pair of big plays sank the Bulldogs chances at a win.

The Bulldogs fell 34-18 to Schuyler County in the fifth week of gridiron action.

The Bulldogs offense scored three times including an 11-yard run by Devin Cropp, follwed by a 40-yard TD pass from Cameron Henderson to Tramaine Chatman, then a six-yard run by Jordan Luck.

The Bulldogs put together 286 yards of total offense in the game last week compared to 239 by Schuyler County.

Louisiana’s effort was undone by two big plays from Schuyler County.

The Rams managed to score on a long punt return and ran back an interception for another crushing score.

“We played a good game defensively overall and had some positive moments offensively, but we didn’t put four quarters together and that’s why we didn’t win,” noted Coach Joe Calhoun. “We’ve got a big week of practice ahead of us to get ready for our first home game. Our players would appreciate any and all support,” Calhoun added.

Louisiana will play at home for the first time this season in week six. Due to the shortage of officials, the game will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. as the Bulldogs host Metro East Lutheran. Find photo highlights and more in next week’s edition.

Van-Far Loses To North Callaway

The Van-Far Indians fell to an undefeated North Callaway team on Friday night, 48-14.

The T-Birds got on the board early with a couple of touchdowns. Verlyn Johnson got the Indians on the board before the end of the first half, though North Callaway led 28-6 at the break.

The Indians were able to light the board again before the final buzzer but fell in the fifth week of gridiron action.

Stats were not made available as of press time.

Van-Far will host Mark Twain this Friday in their homecoming matchup. The game is slated to be featured on TribCast – online at www.thepeoplestribune.com.