Cathleen R. Dameron

Cathleen R. Dameron, 62, of Louisiana died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at her home in Louisiana.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6 at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiating.

Cathleen was born June 5, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Medrith Louise McCafferty Adams. She was married to Douglas Lewis. He preceded her in death in 1974. She later married Gerald Dameron. He preceded her in death in 2010.

She is survived by a son, John Curtis Lewis and Samantha Hager of Louisiana; a daughter, Thelma Baker and Chris Turnbaugh of Louisiana; seven grandchildren, J.D. Lewis, Brin Baker, Austin Lewis, Rebecca Lewis, and Catrina Turnbaugh, all of Louisiana, and Samantha Lewis and Cody Moberley of Ohio; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Adams of Ohio; two sisters, Bonnie Hamilton of Ohio, and Constance Rest of Bowling Green; and a step-daughter, Jeannette Dameron of Paducah, Ky.

She was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Ray Lewis, Jr. in 1994.

Cathleen was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She had worked at White Castle for 10 years while living there. After moving to Louisiana she worked at Smith-Barr Manor and then Maple Grove Lodge nursing homes as a certified nurses assistant until her retirement.

She loved her grandchildren and spending time with them, and she loved her cats and enjoyed taking care of them.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana is in charge of arrangements.