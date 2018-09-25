Excellent Weather, Big Crowd For Vandalia Prairie Day

The weather couldn’t have been more beautiful for the annual Vandalia Prairie Day that was held on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The event started with a parade and concluded with entertainment by local singer Travis Gibson. Above, Bill Kohl and his son, Chris, wave to people in the parade.

Kohl was the recipient of the 2018 Heritage Prairie Farmer award. He was also recognized on stage after the parade.

