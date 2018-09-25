John Adam Watson Jr.

John Adam Watson Jr, 87, of Eolia peacefully died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial was in Bowling Green City Cemetery.

Visitation was from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

He was born Sept. 14, 1931 to John Adam and Pauline Watson in Eolia. He was married on Aug. 2, 1958, to Mary Lue Yates in Bowling Green.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.

John worked as a farm hand for Obed Hall for many years. He then went to work as custodian at the PikeLincoln Vocational School and retired in 1993 after 20 years.

He was saved and sanctified in 1970 and was a faithful pastor and member of the Eolia Free Holiness Church, and attended as long as his health allowed. John loved to be out in nature and the woods. Spending time at the Louisiana riverfront was one of his favorite past times.

In his younger days he liked to cut wood and was well known for the straight even lines of stacked wood at his house along with a bountiful garden.

He is survived by one son, Darryl Watson, Kansas City, Kan.; and one daughter, Cosandra Watson, Jefferson City; two grandchildren, Leo McGruder Jr., Springfield, and Leanda Hulett and husband, Lukas of Lee’s Summit; three great-granddaughters, Johonna Grace Skaggs, Leia Hulett, and Lenix Hulett; four sisters, Frances Hawthorne and husband, Peter of Des Moines, Iowa, Ora Bell Conway, Clarksville, Lucille Warren, Eolia, and Donna Thorpe, Minneapolis, Minn.; and one brother, Donald Watson and wife Kathleen, Eolia; and sister-in-law, Castella Crumes and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Lue, parents, John A and Pauline Watson, one brother, James Watson, and two sisters, Daisy Watson and Marguerite Watson.