Lady Owls Come From Behind To Claim Victory Over Clopton

The Silex Lady Owls battled back from behind to claim a one-run win over Clopton last Thursday, Sept. 20.

Silex won 8-7 in a game that was featured on TribCast.

Clopton got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Kaitlyn Kuntz led off with a single which was followed by a Jillian Lockard single. Kuntz scored on a single by Allison Hunter. Lockard and Hunter also scored to end the first with three runs.

Silex plated a run in the top of the second inning. With one out, Halle Mueller singled, followed by a hit by Kasey Hinkebein. Gwen Gilbert came in to run for Mueller and scored on an RBI groundout by Abi McAnulty. Hunter picked up her second strikeout to get out of the inning before any more damage was done.

With the score at 3-1, Silex was able to tie the game in the top of the third with two more runs. Lexi Plackemeier led off the inning and reached on a dropped third strike and scored on an RBI single by Mollie Stanek. A groundout by Makayla Schneider plated Stanek to tie the score.

The Lady Hawks regained the lead in the bottom of the third with two runs.

Hunter started the inning with a single followed by a hit by Brooklyn McKenney. Mueller struck out Alyssa Smith then McKenney came around on to score on an RBI single by Madison Horstmeier.

Mueller struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Both teams were scoreless in the fourth inning as Clopton led 5-3. Silex claimed their first lead of the game in the top of the fifth inning.

Plackemeier led off with a double. With one out, Stanek stroked a double to plate Plackemeier. Makayla Schneider blasted a homerun over the fence in centerfield to put the Lady Owls up 6-5.

The sixth inning was scoreless for both teams.

Silex added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

With two outs, Muller singled followed by a single by Kasey Hinkebein. Gwen Gilbert and Hinkebein scored on a single by Abi McAnulty to lead 8-5 going into the bottom of the inning.

Clopton shortstop Kaitlyn Kuntz got things going again by leading off with a triple. Jillian Lockard reached on a dropped third strike. Kuntz scored and an RBI groundout plated Lockard to bring the Lady Hawks within a run of forcing extra innings, but the Silex defense was able to shut down the threat for the victory.

Schneider had a good day defensively at third base and racked up three RBIs to earn the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Muller went all seven innings for the Lady Owls to pick up the win. She allowed seven runs on nine hits and struck out 11 batters for a strong outing.

Hunter was tagged with the loss for the Lady Hawks. She gave up eight runs on 13 hits and struck out nine batters.

Plackemeier was 2-4 with a pair of runs. Stanek was 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Owls. Mueller and Hinkebein were each 3-4 and McAnulty ended the day with three RBIs to help the Lady Owls to victory.

Kuntz was 3-4 with two triples and two runs scored for the Lady Hawks. Hunter was 2-4 with an RBI. Horstmeier was 2-3 with an RBI and McKenney ended the day with an RBI and a run scored for Clopton.

The Lady Hawks fell in the third place game of the Louisiana Bulldog Invitational on Saturday. They will be back in action tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 25) on the road against Mark Twain. Clopton will host Wright City on Thursday.

The Lady Owls defeated Montgomery County on Saturday, 4-3. They will be back in action tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 25) as they travel to Van-Far and will take on North Callaway on Thursday.