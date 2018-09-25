Larry E. Shepherd Sr.

Larry E. Shepherd, 65, died suddenly in his St. Paul, Minn., home on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., with burial following at Ft. Snelling. An additional memorial services will be Saturday at 11 at White Rose Baptist Church, Bowling Green.

Visitation was Sunday from 2-6 p.m., at Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel.

He was born Aug. 13, 1953 to the late Willena Florence and Ernest Shepherd of Bowling Green.

Larry is survived by three sons, Larry Shepherd Jr., of Columbia, Geoff Shepherd of Elk Grove, Calif., and Jeremy Shepherd of Bloomington, Min.; and their wives, Deonna, Toya, Sarah and Chris’ widow, Brooke. He has nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two sisters, Linda Shepherd, and Robin Shepherd Miles and husband, Calvin and second wife, Joanne Gill Shepherd. Many nieces and nephews proudly call him uncle Larry.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma and son, Cristopher Jordan, and three sisters, Joann, Arlena Bragg and Ernestine Davis.

He retired as an electrician from the VA Medical Center in January 2011 after 37 years of service where he had many friends and participated in sports teams and hospital development.

Larry served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam era and the army reserves and Air National Guard in the 80s in Minnesota.

Larry was a gifted athlete, sports enthusiast, and coach. Interests include fishing, gardening, music, love of dogs, current events and services for military vets.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends for his charisma, humor, leadership and treasured stories.