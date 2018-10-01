Help Wanted

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Deputy Juvenile Officer. The 45th Circuit Court has a grant-funded position for a Deputy Juvenile Officer in Troy, Lincoln County, Missouri. Education and Experience: Graduation from a four-year college or university with a degree in Criminal Justice Administration, Criminology, Pshychology, Sociology, Social Work or related field is preferred. Professional employment in a public or private agency involving substantial amount of time (over 50%) in the delivery of protective services to families, adults, children, or the aged may be substituted on a year for year basis for the required education. Interested persons should send a resume by October 9, 2018 to: Ernie Painter Chief Juvenile Officer 45th Circuit Court 45 Business Park Drive Troy, Missouri 63379 The 45th Circuit Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer

HELP WANTED Country View Nursing Facility is seeking CNAs – Certified Nursing Assistants. Apply in person 2106 West Main – Bowling Green 573-324-2216 EOE

Country View Nursing Facility seeking a DIRECTOR OF NURSING. Must have valid MO RN license. Experience preferred. Contact Colette 573-324-2216 EOE

NOW HIRING! PRODUCTION TEAM MEMBERS ON DAY SHIFT IN BOWLING GREEN, MO Pay Rate $13 hr. www.truemfg.com/careers

HELP WANTED – Full Time “PETROLEUM TANK WAGON DRIVER” Deliveries Of Diesel And Gas To Farm And Commercial Accounts. Individuals Should Be Willing To Work With Others, Communicate Daily Activities, And Have Flexibility In Your Daily Routine. Work Routine Involves In And Out Of Truck As Well As Up And Down From Tanks. Full Time Employment Benefits Include Health Insurance, Vacation Time, Retirement, And Voluntary 401k. APPLY OR CONTACT LINCOLN CO. FARMERS COOP, INC. 811 EAST CHERRY STREET TROY, MO 63379 636-528-6141

OPEN POSITIONS – Help Wanted “APPLICATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR” Work includes driving various machines throughout the seasons of the year. Individuals should be self motivated, able to handle challenges, plan and prepare daily routines, while working and communicating with other employees. Position for full time employee offers health insurance, vacation days paid, retirement program, and voluntary 401K. APPLY OR CONTACT LINCOLN CO. FARMERS COOP, INC. 811 EAST CHERRY STREET TROY, MO 63379 636-528-6141

INVITATION TO BID The Pike County Sheltered Workshop is soliciting bids for several projects for their building located at 900 Independence Dr., Bowling Green. The projects are foundation drainage work; installation of cabinets, building of tables and an office enclosure. Potential bidders should contact Julie Moore, Director at 324-2205 for information regarding specs for these bids.