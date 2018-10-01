Mary Ann Heaven Littrell

Mary Ann Heaven Littrell, 93, of Louisiana died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana surrounded by friends and family.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Louisiana. Interment was at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the services.

Visitation was at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana from 6-8 p.m., Friday with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continued prior to the funeral Mass from 9:30–10:30 p.m., at the funeral home Saturday.

She was born Dec. 3, 1924 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine Mary Heaven. Mary was a 1943 graduate of St. John the Baptist High School, in St. Louis. She was united in marriage to Carl Ess Littrell on Dec. 1, 1945 in St. Louis. Carl and Mary relocated to Louisiana in 1953. Carl preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 1999.

Mary worked in the Louisiana Best Rexall store for several years where her husband was a co-owner. She was later employed by Missouri Edison (Ameren) where she retired as a regional clerk after 23 years.

Survivors include four children, Carl and wife, Jane of South Bend, Ind., John ‘Jack’ and wife, Lisa of Lee’s Summit, Pat and friend, Jim Biggerstaff of Jefferson City, and Robert and wife, Mary Lou of Washington; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was a guiding light in her community and St. Joseph Church. She volunteered for the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, history museum, clothing room, Bulldog Boosters, Raintree Arts, Friends of the Library, Louisiana Housing Authority, and the PCMH Hospital Auxiliary.

Mary not only volunteered but was a dynamic worker who took ownership of the projects of these organizations. She was a member of Red Hatters and, was a charter member of the Elkettes.

Mary served as president of the St. Joseph Church Altar Sodality and was a communion minister for many years and was awarded the Woman of Faith of the Community in 1999. She was especially proud of her Louisiana Rotary membership in which she served as president and received the Rotarian of the Year award in 1996-97, and the Lifetime Service Award in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Village of the Blue Rose, 12533 Highway 79, Clarksville, MO 63336, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, or the Louisiana Rotary’s Sunset Park pavilion project.