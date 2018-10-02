Bulldogs Win!

Louisiana Breaks 45-Game Winless Streak With 43-13 Victory Over Metro East Lutheran At Home

A long winless streak for Louisiana football came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs thumped Metro East Lutheran 43-13 on their home field.

The team has been competing hard and doing well this season under new head coach Joe Calhoun. Following the win on Saturday, Calhoun led the boys over to the crowd as the boys raised their helmets in appreciation to the fans who cheered them on.

“It was a great day,” Calhoun noted. “We’ve had a lot of great support from the community and it felt good to be able to perform in front of many of them and for those folks to be a part of a special day.”

Derek Richards was first to light the scoreboard for the Bulldogs with a 55-yard touchdown run.

Ryan Capps added to the score with a successful 20-yard field goal.

Devin Cropp had the next two scores with a six-yard run and a 26-yard score.

Richards scored again on a 17-yard run, followed by a 19-yard touchdown run by Jordan Luck.

Dalton Gloe rounded out the scoring for Louisiana with a two-yard touchdown run.

“We made a few mistakes throughout the day, but we played with great energy and desire from start to finish,” Calhoun remarked. “I was very proud of how we responded to some things not going our way and overcoming our mistakes. We always emphasize to our guys ‘the next play is the most important play’ regardless of the outcome of the previous play. I thought we put those words to action Saturday and it felt good to see that,” he added.

“Our challenge now is to stay on this path and to keep getting better. We don’t want Saturday to be the pinnacle. We want Saturday to be the catalyst.”

The Bulldogs will square off with Paris for a homecoming tilt on Friday, Oct. 5. The game is slated to be featured on TribCast, live online at www.thepeoplestribune.com.