Many Gather For ‘See You At The Pole’ Event

Several people gathered for the “See You At The Pole” event that was held on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Pictured above are participants (l-r): Jerry Gamm, Brenda Haddock, Laura Beth Zeh, Deborah Kraft, Karen Allen, Debbie Ingram, Stephen Korte, Frank Welch, David Ash, Bill Hobbs and Amy Land.