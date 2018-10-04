Shannon Culwell Jr.

Shannon Mayo Culwell, Jr., 46, of Vandalia, MO passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO surrounded by his family at his side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 14, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia. Pastor Joel Montgomery assisted by Bob Hoehn and Jason Bean will officiate. Entombment will be in the family mausoleum in the Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.

The family has entrusted services to the Waters Funeral Home of Vandalia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shannon Culwell, Jr. Memorial Fund / for his children’s education fund, in care of the Waters Funeral Home 500 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 84, Vandalia, MO 63382.

Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Shannon’s memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com

A full obituary will be published at a later date.