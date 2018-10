District Softball: Class 2; District 5 Semifinals



Join The People’s Tribune Thursday (10/11) for TribCast coverage of Semifinal Action from the MSHSAA Class 2; District 5 Softball Tournament from Bowling Green as the (1)Bowling Green Lady ‘Cats face either (4)Louisiana or (5)Mark Twain followed by a matchup between the (2)Elsberry Lady Indians and the (3)Van-Far Lady Indians. Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.