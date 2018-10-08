Eddie Suart Eastin

Eddie Stuart Eastin, 71 of Vandalia, formerly of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at Tri-County Nursing Home in Vandalia.

A graveside memorial will be held 2 p.m., Saturday at Siloam Cemetery in New Hartford. His family and friends are honoring his wish of cremation.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Eddie was born May 15, 1947 in Louisiana the son of Duard Lewis and Olive Stuart Eastin.

Survivors include a sister, Sherry Anne Branstetter and husband, Floyd Wayne “Brandy” of Bowling Green; many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, David and June Willis and family of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn Adkison; brother-in-law, William Adkison; nephew, John Wesley Chamberlain; and niece, Donna J. Adkison Grote.

Eddie was a member of the New Harmony Christian Church and grew up in Curryville, attended the Curryville grade school and graduated in 1965 from Bowling Green High School.

He received an accounting/business degree from Gem City Business College in 1966. He was treasurer for Siloam Cemetery Association and served on the PCADD board from 2008-17.

Eddie worked for Gentry Ford in Vandalia, later known as Storch Ford, then he moved to Fort Madison, Iowa and worked for Baier Ford Dealership.

He moved back to Bowling Green in the late 1980’s. He loved Cardinals baseball, playing cards, going out to eat, playing computer games, jigsaw puzzles and most of all, his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Siloam Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 367, Bowling Green, MO 63334.

