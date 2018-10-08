Eileen Starr Waite

Eileen Starr Waite, 101, of Liberty, S.C., formerly of Louisiana died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial services will be held Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana with Brother Bill Maupin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until the time of service at 2:30 p.m., at the church.

Collier Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

Eileen was born March 7, 1917 to Omer and Jesse Bell Starr. She married her loving husband, Leonard “Bud” Carlton Waite on April 11, 1936 in Macon.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Owen and husband, Wayman of Liberty, S.C.; and son, Steven Waite and wife, Kathy of Louisiana. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Katie Stone of Six Mile, S.C., Lara Strickland and husband, Philip of Liberty, S.C., Dena Riddle and husband, Ben of Easley, S.C.; John Waite and wife, Mary of Hannibal, Richard Waite and wife, Kandy of Bowling Green, Tommy Waite and wife, Kylah of Palmyra, Tammy Moss of Louisiana, Michael Trower of Louisiana, Stephanie Price of Bowling Green, and Crystal Raby and husband, Ryan of Clarksville. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews whom she truly adored.

Eileen and her husband, Bud, owned and operated Midland Graphics Arts in Louisiana, Missouri for many years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years; she was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and a member of the Louisiana Business and Professional Women’s Club and was named Woman of the Year in 1966, along with her friend Mrs. Dorothy Tucker.

While living in Louisiana, she was a faithful member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and upon moving to South Carolina to live with her daughter, Susan and family, she became a member of the Golden Creek Baptist Church.

Eileen loved her cat “KeeKee”, she enjoyed having tea parties, she was an avid reader and liked to embroider. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends and would tell you her greatest joys were being a wife, a mother of three, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a great-great grandmother.

She will be remembered for her Christian beliefs, her beautiful smile and for having a Heart of Gold. She was truly an inspiration to everyone that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Bud, a son, Thomas “Tommy” Kirkbride Waite, and siblings, Frank Starr, John Starr, Wray Starr, Dorothy Cashman and Helen Savage and a grandson, Joseph “Joey” Odom.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, John Waite, Richard Waite, Tommy Waite and great-grandson, John Steven Waite.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or to the Centenary United Methodist Church to help send children to Church Camp in memory of her grandson, Joey Odom, or to the charity of your choice.