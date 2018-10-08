Jerry Marshall Woodward

Jerry Marshall Woodward, 72, of Clarksville died Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Saturday at the Eolia Baptist Church. The Rev. Bob Knight officiated. Burial was in Dover Cemetery near Clarksville.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., until time of service Saturday at the church.

He was born May 1, 1946 in Louisiana to William and Bonnie Guinn Woodward. He married Debra Lynn Sanderson on Sept. 5, 1969. Their union was blessed with one daughter, Sheri Lynn “Daddy’s Girl”. Sheri wed Timothy Gaunt and now resides in Nixa. They have two daughters, Alexa Riley, 13 and Kylie Grace, nine.

He is survived by his mother, Bonnie at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana; a daughter, Sheri and her family, wife, Debby, mother in-law, Betty Jean Burns; sister in-law, Connie Sanderson Maher and husband, Rusty, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jerry was a graduate of Clopton High School in 1964. He served in the National Guard. He was employed by Dundee/Holcim retiring in 2002 after 35 years. Through most of those years, he farmed on the side and raised pigs and cows. Following “retirement”, he was employed as farm manager at Chod Farms in Clarksville until his death.

Jerry was a member of the Eolia Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and deacon. Through the 80’s he was president of the Eolia khoury league, umpired many games, and coached the boys from Sheri’s age group. He also currently served as Chaplain at the Pike County Hospital and President of the Dover Cemetery Board.

He enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting and fishing, and nothing better than teasing and agitating friends and family. He was a huge sports fan, particularly with St. Louis Cardinal baseball. He especially loved talking about and playing with his precious granddaughters. He never knew a stranger and was known for his helping hands and sense of humor, which was occasionally overridden by the strong convictions of his faith and his politics.

Preceding him in death was his father, William.

Memorials may be made to the Clopton Alumni Association, the Dover Cemetery, or donor’s choice.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, is in charge of arrangements.