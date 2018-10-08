Michael Smoker

Michael Smoker, 62, of Louisiana died Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

A graveside service to bury his ashes at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana will be held at a later date.

He was born Aug. 28, 1956 in Rochester, Ind., to the late H. Wayne and Chaume Crabbs Smoker of Louisiana.

Michael was a 1974 graduate of Louisiana High School. He had also received a certificate in drafting from Hannibal Area Vocational Technical School.

Survivors include two sisters, Patricia Trower of Mexico, and Susan Beauchamp and husband, Larry of Annada; a brother, Matthew Smoker of Louisiana; eight nieces and nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be given to donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.