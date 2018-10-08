The People's Tribune

Michael Smoker

Michael Smoker, 62, of Louisiana died Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

A graveside service to bury his ashes at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana will be held at a later date.

He was born Aug. 28, 1956 in Rochester, Ind., to the late H. Wayne and Chaume Crabbs Smoker of Louisiana.

Michael was a 1974 graduate of Louisiana High School. He had also received a certificate in drafting from Hannibal Area Vocational Technical School.

Survivors include two sisters, Patricia Trower of Mexico, and Susan Beauchamp and husband, Larry of Annada; a brother, Matthew Smoker of Louisiana; eight nieces and nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be given to donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

Comments are closed

Text Description

Text Description

Text Description

Log in | 2017 The People's Tribune