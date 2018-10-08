Richard W. ‘Rick’ Allen

Richard W. Allen “Rick”, 63, of Vandalia died Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, peacefully at his home.

Rick was born in Mexico on July 12, 1955 to Robert and Alta Mae Allen of Vandalia.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Waters Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Allen; four children, Robert Clint Allen and his children, Eli, Lola and Lyla; April Randi and husband, Bruce and daughter, Raylee; Stacy Branstetter and wife, Sarah and their children, Teale and husband, Jon, Lydia, Draven and Zachary; Lynette Chrisman and husband, Leroy and their children, Ryan and wife, Cortney, Lyndle and fiance, Jordyn, and Remington; three sisters, Debbie Shramek and husband, Bill of Perry, Terry Moore and husband, Ron and Nancy Stotler and husband, Shorty of Vandalia; two brothers, Nick Allen of Vandalia, and Timothy Allen and wife, Dottie of Columbia. Also surviving is Rick’s lifelong best friend, Ronnie Singleton, and other family and friends.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, one brother-in-law, Ronnie Gene Motley Jr., one son-in-law, Kevin D. Chrisman, his mentor, Raymond Roberts and his little buddy.

Rick worked as a stationary engineer for Missouri Department of Corrections – Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center for 18 years. Rick was most often found enjoying his passion of old cars and hot rods. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren his passion and love for old cars. He also enjoyed playing pitch and horseshoes along with spending time with his many family and friends. He was also actively involved in the Dam Few Cruisers Car Club of Vandalia along with many other car clubs through the years.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to MD Anderson Women’s Cancer Center in Houston Texas, c/o Waters Funeral Home, 500 South Main Street, P.O. Box 84 Vandalia, MO 63382

Online condolences may be made to the family on Rick’s memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com