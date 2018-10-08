Robert Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Clark Jr.

Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Clark Jr., 70, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at his home.

Cremation is being accorded. A private memorial service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana at a later date.

Kenny was born Jan. 7, 1948 in Louisiana, a son of Robert Kenneth Sr., and Rosie Pritchett Clark. he married Leta Darlene DeJaynes on Dec. 7, 1981 in Pittsfield, Ill. She survives.

He was a United States Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1978.

He was employed by several local businesses including tate Cheese and Pittsfield Machine and Tool. More recently, he attended Vatterott College in Quincy studying HVAC systems.

Kenny enjoyed camping, fishing, and mushroom hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Leta Darlene Clark of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; two sons, Bobby Clark and wife, Amanda of Pearl, Ill., and Aaron Clark and wife, Katherine of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; a grandson, Levi Kenneth Clark; and three sisters, Connie Henshew of Louisiana, Bonnie Owens of Louisiana, and Marilou Lamberson of Palmyra.

Kenny s preceded in death by his parents.

Lummios Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Ill., is handling the arrangements.