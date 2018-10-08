Thomas Brooks Fitzgerald

Thomas “Tom” Brooks Fitzgerald, 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 surrounded by his family. Tom lived for 91 years in love and for love, surrounded by happiness that he created and spread to those who knew him.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 28 at Monroe City Christian Church with Pastor Mark Sewell and the Rev. Steve Goughnour officiating. Graveside burial was held at 1:45 p.m., at the Bowling Green Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation was from 9 a.m., Friday until time of services at the church.

Tom was born on June 11, 1927 in Bowling Green, the third and youngest child of Dr. and Mrs. Frank W. Fitzgerald with siblings, Frances Haley and Frank Fitzgerald, Jr. During his early life, he raised his two lively daughters, Cathy Fitzgerald Luebrecht and Patricia Fitzgerald, with Billie Rose Scott, his first wife who proceeded him in death in 1978.

Tom owned and managed a farm and the Magnesium Mine Company before joining Dundee Cement Company in Clarksville. He later moved to San Antonio, Texas with his second wife, Helen Garnett Fitzgerald, to work as a foreman for SERPP Construction Company.

In 1991, Tom and Helen relocated to Monroe City in where they remained until his passing. Work invigorated Tom and he never retired; he spent his time working at the Monroe City Golf Course and Robey’s Hardware Store – his last day being Sept. 18, 2018.

A man of faith and dedicated to civil service, Tom served on the Bowling Green City Council, as a deacon and elder of Monroe City Christian Church, and was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge as a 33-degree Mason. An avid golfer his whole life, Tom continued to swing and play through his very full 91 years.

Tom is survived by his wife, Helen Garnett Fitzgerald; daughters, Cathy Lubrecht and husband, Harold of Bloomington, Ill., and Patricia Fitzgerald of Ft. Worth, Texas, Monica King and husband, Charlie, Marsha Spalding and husband, Danny, Melinda Gastler, Carla Gartner and husband, Mark; and his 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grand-children.

You could always hear Tom singing a happy tune with his beautiful tenor voice, bringing joy to all who knew him. He lived by example, giving all the love he could by all the means he could. He was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Pallbearers were Charlie King, Danny Spalding, Ryan King, Chad Gastler, Brad Gastler, Tom Luebercht, Mark Gartner and Harold Luebercht. Honorary pallbearers were all of Tom’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials have been suggested to the Monroe City Christian Church.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City.

