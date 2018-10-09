District Softball Gets Underway This Week

The regular season has come to a close and area softball teams are gearing up for the postseason action which gets underway on Wednesday Oct. 10.

District assignments have changed a great deal since last year. Bowling Green, Louisiana and Van-Far will compete in the same district this year. The Class 2 District 5 tournament will be hosted by Bowling Green. Mark Twain and Elsberry are the other two teams in the tournament.

Silex and Clopton remain in the same district this year and will compete in the Class 1 District 8 tournament at Community R-VI. Wellsville, Paris and Community are the other teams in that district.

In the Class 2 District 5 tournament, Bowling Green is the top seed and will have an opening round bye. The Lady Cats will compete in the semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Elsberry is seeded second and Van-Far is seeded third. Both teams have opening round byes so they will square off in the seminfinal on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Louisiana drew the fourth seed in the tournament and will have an opening round game on Wednesday, Oct. 10 5 p.m. The winner of that game will move on to face Bowling Green in the semifinal game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The championship game of the Class 2 District 5 tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green has previously defeated both teams this season and Van-Far prevailed over Louisiana in their matchup.

In the Class 1 District 8 tournament, Silex and Clopton are the first and second seeds and both have opening round byes.

Silex will face the winner of the (4) Wellsville and (5) Paris game in the semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

Clopton will take on the home team and host of the tournament (3) Community R-VI in the semifinal on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

The championship game of the tournament is Friday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.

Silex came from behind to defeat Copton earlier this seaon.

District tournament games will be featured on TribCast. Watch the website at www.thepeoplestribune.com for complete details.