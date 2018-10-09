Lots Of Activities Planned For Oct. 13-14At 40th Annual Clarksville Applefest

On Oct. 13 and 14 you are invited to come to Clarksville to the 40th annual Applefest.

Clarksville, once home to three orchards, remembers its heritage with a fall festival.

The event begins Saturday with a parade traveling north on Hwy. 79 for all watchers to enjoy and for children to bring home the candy and other goodies. To participate in this parade please call Sue at 314-401-8686.

The Clarksville Missouri Library will also kick off their “Big Big Annual Book Sale” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m. will be the annual baby contest in the Apple Shed. Age catagories for this contest are newborn to six months old, seven months to 11 months old, one year old and two years old. There is a $3 entry fee for this contest. Call Alyx for information 636-358-9997. Trophies and ribbons will be presented.

Also at 11 a.m. on Saturday will be the grand opening of The Lock. Owners Kyle and Whitney Raddatz have food trucks coming as well as two bands playing live music. The Lock will entertain until 6 p.m., at their South Hwy. 79 location.

“Get out your fiddle and rosin up your bow” for the 31st annual Clarksville Old Time Fiddle Contest. This contest is held at the American Legion building located at 504 South 2nd St. This contest pays five places and trophies for three places Sign up at 1 p.m., with contest beginning at 2 p.m. For information call Mary Jane 754-2744 or Patty 754-0204.

“Apple Anything” will be held at 3 p.m. inside the Apple Shed.

This contest is for people who love to cook. Bring us your best apple recipe ready to sample. Judges will do their thing and then there will be a auction of the apple entries. The catagories are apple pie, cooked apple and baked apple. It is asked that people not bring foods needing refrigeration. Prizes are ready and waiting. For information call Joanna 754-2310

Sunday, Oct. 14 events will be a queen contest held in the Apple Shed at 2 p.m. This contest is open to all young ladies seventh-12th grade. Registration deadline for this contest will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Call Kim for information. Registration forms can be left at the chamber booth inside the Apple Shed. There is a $10 fee. There are gifts as well as monitary prizes for this event.

The 43th annual Art Show will take place this year inside the Apple Shed. This show includes art work by area students as well as a art show and contest. Saturday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This will be the 40th year for the vendors inside and outside the Appleshed. There are return vendors and a few new vendors. Be sure to look for Sherri Grote and her new series farm animals on reclaimed wood. Vendors are open to the public Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visit the shops in Clarksville see what they have to offer.

There will be plenty to eat at Applefest. There will be barbecue at the VFW, a fried chicken dinner at the Methodist Church and fish at the American Legion. (Saturday only). There will also be kettle corn, kabobs, pulled pork, ice cream, coffees, hot cider, apples and much more both days

The leaves on the trees are dressing up in their fall colors so watch for them as you drive in.

Remember Clarksville has a beautiful park with a river view.

Come see everyone and enjoy a unhurried, unspoiled, unusual day in Clarksville.