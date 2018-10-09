Louisiana Homecoming 2018

Louisiana announced their homecoming royalty during halftime of the Bulldogs football game against Paris on Friday, Oct. 5. Autumn Castagna and Tyler Hopkins were crowned this year’s queen and king. The Bulldogs also picked up their second consecutive win with a 44-14 drubbing of Paris. Find court photo on page 9 of this week’s edition.

Bulldogs Claim Second Victory In Homecoming Win Over Paris

After ending their long winless streak six days prior, the Louisiana Bulldogs made it a winning streak by downing the Paris Coyotes 44-14 on Homecoming at Cunningham Field.

The Bulldogs won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kick-off, returning the ball to the 45-yard line.

Just over two minutes and six plays later, the Bulldogs crossed the goal line when Derrick Richards found room on the right sideline for a fort-five yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead that lasted through the end of the first quarter.

Paris had the ball to start the second frame, but were forced to punt by a stingy Louisiana defense.

The Bulldogs moved quickly on their third offensive series, scoring in just four plays on a Devin Cropp four yard run.

Cropp added the two point conversion and the lead was 14-0.

Four plays after the Cropp touchdown, homecoming king Tyler Hopkins gathered in a tipped pass, running the pass back fifty-five yards for a defensive TD and a 20-0 Louisiana lead.

Another interception ended the Coyotes next series, giving the Bulldogs the ball back with 4:15 left in the half.

Forty-five seconds after the pick Cameron Henderson found Derrick Richards for a 46 yard scoring pass.

The Bulldogs took one more shot at the end zone after forcing another Paris punt, but came up empty, carrying a 26-0 lead to the half-time ceremonies.

Louisiana forced another punt to start the second half, but fumbled away their first possession on their own 32 yard line.

The turnover led to the first Paris score of the night, cutting the home teams lead to 26-8.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter only to score on another interception when Richards returned a Paris pass 26 yards to extend the lead to 32-8.

Just two plays after that defensive score, Cody Love scooped up a Paris fumble and ran the ball back 66 yards for yet another defensive touchdown.

Paris’ top back Adam McClain scored another rushing TD at the mid-point of the final quarter before Cropp added his second rushing touchdown to put the lead at thirty points for the final horn.

The Louisiana runningback’s two scores and 145 yards earned him the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game in the win.

Derrick Richards missed time in the second half due to leg cramps, but was able to return for the Bulldogs. He had 101 yards rushing and a touchdown along with a 43-yard touchdown catch.

Cam Henderson had 23 yards rushing and 52 passing yards with the TD throw to Richards.

The win was the first for Louisiana against a Missouri school since downing Highland in the 2013 regular season finale.

Coach Joe Calhoun noted the defense played very well throughout the game with just a few breakdowns.

“Offensively, we moved the ball fairly well throughout most of the night. There were too many penalties, however, on both sides of the ball, so that’s something we will need to clean up,” Calhoun remarked. “Overall, our guys are playing with great energy and it’s leading to big plays. Now, our challenge is to increase our mental focus and physical effort. This week is a great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves on the practice field and to see where we are at come Saturday afternoon down at Priory,” Calhoun stated.

The Bulldogs (2-5) will travel to the St. Louis Priory School this Saturday to face the Class 4 Rebels (5-2). Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Bobcats Come From Behind To Beat Wright City At Home

The Bowling Green Bobcats trailed after a quarter and by just one point, 13-12, to Wright City before reeling off 34 straight points, beating the Wildcats 54-19 in Week 7 of gridiron action.

Kaleo Dade ran for three touchdowns and 137 yards against the Wildcats on 20 carries.

Dylan Huber also scored a rushing TD for the Bobcats in the win.

Austin Callahan connected with Kameron Worley twice for touchdown passes as Worley picked up 56 yards receiving on three catches.

Callahan was 8 for 15 passing with 2 scores, but was intercepted twice in the game. The Bowling Green QB also ran for 88 yards in the contest.

Dade led the defense in the win with 11 tackles (9 solo), a sack and recovered a fumble. Kyle Horner collected eight tackles and Callahan picked up seven stops.

Deonta Fleming picked off Wildcat freshman Hayden Beck and picked up six tackles in the win.

Coach Kevin Krietemeyer said the team had a long way to go after going up against the two Callaway schools the past two weeks which were very strong, well-disciplined and well-coached kids.

“They have hard-working kids that have great tradition. Hopefully one day we will get there,” Krietemeyer said. “[Against] Wright City I thought the kids responded well the second half. We did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage,” he remarked. “I’m very pleased with how we did coming off the two losses. We have to continue to focus on us and work hard if were to beat Clopton-Elsberry this week,” he added.

Clopton-Elsberry, Van-Far Suffer Losses

Clopton-Elsberry is coming off a loss this week to Mark Twain 44-21 on the road. Stats for the game could not be obtained as of press time.

Clopton-Elsberry will vie for the Commissioner’s Trophy, presented by The People’s Tribune, on Saturday at noon on their home ground. The game will be featured on TribCast.

Van-Far also lost on the road to South Callaway 69-0. Stats for that game could not be obtained as of press time.

The Indians will host Montgomery County this Friday.