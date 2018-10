Softball Sectional: Bowling Green at Highland



Join The People’s Tribune Wednesday (10/17) for TribCast coverage of the MSHSAA Class 2 Softball Sectional from Highland High School as the defending State Champion (1)Bowling Green LadyCats take on the District 6 Champion Lady Cougars. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.