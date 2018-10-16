Lady Owls Edge Clopton For District Title

Silex Will Host State Sectional Against Salisbury On Wednesday

Silex saw their lead disappear in the top of the seventh inning as Clopton plated four runs to tie the score at seven before a dropped third strike turned into a win for Lady Owls as they claimed the Class 1 District 8 championship, 8-7.

The second-seeded Lady Hawks struck first in the championship game with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning as Jillian Lockard reached on a walk and Allison Hunter singled along with Madison Horstmeier.

Silex plated one run in the bottom of the first as Taylor Howard singled and scored on a hit by Carson Harlan.

After holding the Lady Hawks off the board in the second, Silex put five runs on the board in the second inning.

Clopton scored a run in the top of the third as Lockard came around again after picking up a walk.

Lexi Plackemeier scored for Silex in the bottom of the fourth.

Kaitlyn Kuntz put a run on the board for Clopton in the top of the fifth. The Lady Hawks still trailed 7-4 going into the final frame of regulation.

Mary Margaret Garrett led off the inning and reached on an error and then scored on a triple by Kuntz. Lockard picked up another walk before Hunter blasted a double to plate two more runs. A sacrifice by Horstmeier tied the score at seven before a pair of strike-outs by Halle Mueller got the Lady Owls out of the inning.

Abi McAnulty led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a big triple. Gwen Gilbert came in to run for McAnulty and scored on a dropped third strike to Kasey Hinkebein to win the championship game, 8-7.

Mueller picked up the win giving up seven runs on seven hits and striking out eight.

Hunter was tagged with the loss, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and striking out 13.

The championship game was moved to Monday, Oct. 15 and then it was moved to Montgomery County due to field conditions at Community R-VI.

Silex Pounds Paris

in semifinal

It only took the Lady Owls three innings of work to eliminate (5) Paris in the district semifinal last Thursday at Community R-VI.

Paris scored a run in the top of the first inning, but that would be the last time they lit the board.

Silex put five runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning and added 10 more in the second. A final run in the third ended the game.

Lexi Plackemeier had an RBI, Taylor Howard was 2-3, Mollie Stanek was 2-3 with two RBIs, Carson Harlan was 2-3 with three RBIs, Lily Bruce had a double and scored two runs, Mueller was 2-3, McAnulty was 3-3 with two RBIs, Hinkebein and Chloee Kinion each had a hit in the semifinal.

The Lady Owls will continue their postseason run with the sectional game on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Silex will host Salisbury (20-4) on their new field and the game will be featured on TribCast. Both of the district games are in the TribCast archive and can be accessed, along with photos, at www.thepeoplestribune.com.

Clopton Defeats Community In Semi

The (2) Lady Hawks knocked off the home team (3) Community R-VI Lady Trojans in the semifinal last Thursday, 3-1.

Hunter was the winning pitcher allowing one run on just two hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Kuntz was 1-2 with a stolen base and a walk.

Jenna Gronek picked up two walks and scored two runs for the Lady Hawks.

Garrett was 1-2 and had an RBI sac fly and Abby Patchin had an RBI double in the win.

Both of the Lady Hawks’ district games are in the TribCast archive and can be accessed, along with free, downloadable photos, at www.thepeoplestribune.com.