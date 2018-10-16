Murder Mystery Dinner On Saturday Will Help Raise Money For

Bright Futures Organization And More Events Are Being Planned

The Bright Futures organization has already helped many students in the Bowling Green R-I school district and the murder mystery dinner this Saturday promises to raise funds to help many more in the future.

Becky Orf saw a need for the organization a few years ago. In her role as a counselor she noticed that basic needs for many students were not being met. She knew the area has a lot of great resources and generous people, so the task became building a bridge from student’s needs to those resources.

The Bright Futures organization got on its feet at the district during the last school year. Orf noted the group has helped get kids in need shoes and clothing in addition to providing for necessary medicine, food, supplies and much more.

The organization utilizes a page on Facebook to let people know when a specific need comes up. The group has also already raised money from local individuals and businesses to help provide for students.

There are three main goals for the not-for-profit organization. The group seeks to create communication and resource structures to meet any child’s basic needs within 24 hours. The group also seeks to build community leadership capacity to improve problem-solving capabilities to address the greater challenges faced by today’s youth. Finally the group looks to provide service-learning opportunities to provide students and teachers curriculum-based, hands-on service experiences to grow generations of service-minded citizens.

Orf said she hopes the organization will continue to grow and that there will be more opportunities for people to volunteer time to mentor and be more actively involved. She pointed out that it isn’t always just about money.

“I’m overwhelmed by how its already taken off,” she remarked. “A lot of businesses have donated and people have stepped up.”

She added that she’s thankful and appreciative of those who have taken time to reach out.

“It’s great to be part of this community.”

Orf is the Bright Futures coordinator in addition to her other duties at the school including homeless and foster care liaison.

The murder mystery dinner on Saturday, Oct. 20 is the first fundraising event for the organization. Orf said plans are already being made for future events such as a VIP dance. Much like a father/daughter and mother/son dance, the event will encourage students to bring a Very Important Person to the event. Orf said the event will likely be held this spring.

The event on Saturday will be held at the high school auditorium. Members of the high school drama club, under the direction of Felicia Gamm, will be performing throughout the meal. Orf noted there will also be cameos by local individuals as well. The event will have a museum/Egyptian theme and promises to be a lot of fun.

While tickets are sold out, Orf noted those interested in donating to Bright Futures can do so at any time. She also encourages people to watch the Facebook page for opportunities to help in specific situations.

Orf can be contacted by email at borf@bgschools.k12.mo.us or by phone at 324-2042. The organization is on Facebook at BrightFuturesBG.