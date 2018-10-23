Bobcats Take Down Van-Far At Home

Area Football Teams Gear Up For District Games

Bowling Green secured a home game to open district football by downing rival Van-Far 52-30 in the final regular season football game on Friday.

The Bobcats pulled ahead quickly even though Van-Far had the ball first.

Early on in the Indians’ first offensive series the Bobcat’s Tony Garland fumbled at the end of a run and the ball was recovered by Clay Lazear. Two plays after the turnover Austin Callahan maneuvered past the Van-Far defense for a 37-yard touchdown. George Niemeyer added the point after and the Bobcats led 7-0.

The advantage was cut to a single point less than a minute later when Indians quarterback Eric Hombs shook loose for a 32-yard score. Van-Far tried for a two-point conversion, but couldn’t break the goal line and still trailed by one.

The Indians would take the led before the end of the quarter after forcing a Bowling Green punt.

On the first play of the subsequent drive it was Verdell Johnson outrunning the Bobcats defense for a 77-yard score for Van-Far.

This time the two point try was successful as Hombs ran for the score and a 14-7 Indian lead.

Bowling Green took a slim lead back to start the second quarter when Kaleo Dade scored his first touchdown of the night on a 10-yard trot just four seconds into the quarter. Dade also scored on the two point try for a 15-14 lead.

The Bobcats would never trail again in the game.

Bowling Green scored the next three touchdowns as Callahan threw to Lane Parker for an 80-yard catch and run, then to Matt Kay for a 22 yard strike and another Dade run to start the second half fifty yards and a 38-14 lead.

The Indians got one back as Hombs threw to Julian Holtkamp for over 80 yards.

Dade scored his third of the night in response to the Van-Far TD, running for forty yards with 8:19 left in the third quarter for a 46-22 Bobcat lead.

Bowling Green scored their final touchdown of the night to close the third as Matt Kay tiptoed the sideline in the end zone to haul in a Callahan pass for a thirty point advantage.

The Indians would add a fourth quarter score on a four yard Verlynn Johnson run to reach the 52-30 final score.

Quarterback/Defensive back Austin Callahan threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and also picked off Hombs to earn the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Kaleo Dade moved past 400 career tackles to move from 10th to the number 8 spot on the Class 2 Career tackles list.

The Bobcats (6-3) will host the Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks (3-6) in the 4/5 match-up this Friday in the opening round of Class 2 District 6 play.

The IndianHawks dropped a heart-breaker in their season finale at Montgomery County as the Wildcats outscored Clopton-Elsberry 22-8 in the final quarter to steal the win 58-56.

Van-Far will be the sixth seeded team in the district, finishing with a 3-6 record. The Indians will have to travel to Palmyra to face the third seed Panthers (6-3).

The Louisiana Bulldogs (2-6) fell to Scotland County in their final regular season game by a score of 44-6 on Friday.

The Bulldogs will be the seventh seed in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament and travel to (2)Westran to face the 7-2 Hornets this Friday night.