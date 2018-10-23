Bound For State…Again!

The Bowling Green Lady Cats knocked off Highland in the State Sectional on Thursday with a 3-0 shutout victory, then hosted Father Tolton on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Despite high winds blowing into the park, the defending state champs advanced to the Final Four with an 8-2 win.

Bowling Green will take on Blair Oaks in the semifinal at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield on Friday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

If the Lady Cats win they will face either East Carter or Trenton in the championship on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

If they lose they will face the loser of the East Carter/Trenton semifinal in the third place game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26.

All games will be featured on TribCast. Video will be allowed in the semifinal and third place games, but the championship game will be audio-only.