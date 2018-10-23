Emma Jean Stark

Emma Jean Stark, 84, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

A memorial service was held at noon Tuesday (today) at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana with Deacon Mark Dobelmann officiating. Burial followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of services at the funeral home.

Jean was born Oct.16, 1934 in Pittsfield, Ill., the daughter of Owen Franklin and Bertha Helen Clark Capps. She married Anthony Herman Stark Jan. 26, 1952 in the rectory of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. He survives.

Other survivors include sons, Tony Stark and Jane Ellen of Valley Park, Bradley Stark and wife, Terry of Louisiana and Christopher Stark of Louisiana; daughter, Terri Clark and husband, John of Moscow Mills; grandchildren, David Stark, Jonathon Stark and wife, Jami, Sadie Redman and husband, Jason, Patrick Koons, Brenton Stark amd wife, Jesse, Kara Headrick and husband, Eric, Erin Gough and husband, Dane, Alissa Moore and husband, Donald, Alexa Stark, Collin Stark and special friend Lauren Hill; and Caden Stark; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Roberts of Chico, Calif.; and sisters-in-law, Liddy Stark and Pat Capps; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Bob Capps; and brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.

In her youth, Jean and her family moved around rural Illinois and settled in Louisiana. Jean attended Louisiana Schools until her marriage and later obtained her GED.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and was active in the Ladies Sodality. Jean was a cook for Louisiana High School for 23 years. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo at the Trimble House and pitch with her monthly group of friends going house to house having cards parties.

Jean also enjoyed going out for breakfast, reading, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She crocheted and made blankets for many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean never missed an opportunity to hug someone or get a hug from someone. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s, for Masses, Pike Pioneer Nutrition Center or donors choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneral.com