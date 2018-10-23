Kathryn Anne ‘Kathy’ Wells Bumeter

Kathryn Anne “Kathy” Wells Bumeter, 48, of Wildwood died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.

Funeral service was held Saturday at Community Christian Church in Manchester at 3 p.m.

Visitation was at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin Friday from 3-8 p.m.

Kathy was born Jan. 19, 1970 in Louisiana to Lemuel lll and Judith Ann Fletcher Wells.

She grew up in Bowling Green on the family farm with her siblings, twin sister, Karen and brothers, Lemmie IV and Matt.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Scott Bumeter; daughters, Madison and Mackenzie Bumeter; father Lem A. III and the late Judy Wells; father- and mother-in-law, Rick and Donna Bumeter; twin sister, Karen Branstetter; brothers, Lemmie Wells IV and Matt Wells and wife, Sheila; sister-in-law, Dawn Hunter and husband, Wes, Andrea Burke and husband, Mike, Casey Hirtz and husband, Jason, Chris Bumeter and wife, Jen; and Brandon Bumeter and wife, Jamie; along with nieces, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Growing up Kathy and Karen were inseparable. Kathy enjoyed basketball, roller skating, teaching swim lessons and was a pom pom girl at Bowling Green High School and graduated in 1988.

After high school, Kathy attended the University of Missouri-Columbia – “MIZZOU” and graduated in 1992 with a degree of bachelor of health and science; health services management. After graduating college, Kathy worked in Columbia for a short time before moving to St. Louis in 1993 to be close to her sister, Karen. Kathy worked for Commerce Bank in Clayton in human resources.

Kathy enjoyed golfing, softball, bowling, darts and dancing. She, Karen and her friends enjoyed line dancing to country music at Incahoots which is where Kathy met Scott. They started dating in January 1997 and were married in April 1998. They resided in Ellisville and after having two daughters, Madison and Mackenzie, they moved to Wildwood.

She retired from Commerce Bank in 2002 and started a home based health and wellness business (Arbonne) to spend more time with her girls. She loved being involved with the girls activities from early childhood to college and she made so many friends and touched so many lives along the way. As the girls got older, Kathy went back to work at St. Luke’s Hospital and later joined the Rockwood School District at CCL all while raising her girls and running her Arbonne business.

Kathy was a hard worker and liked to stay busy. She never met a stranger and developed countless friendships throughout her life. Kathy also liked to run, go to the gym, eat healthy and stay fit. She was a part of the 5 a.m., group at the gym where she made even more relationships.

She was spiritual and very involved at Community Christian Church in Manchester. She sat on the worship committee and was involved with God’s kids choir. She spoke several times to the congregation during worship services about beliefs and life.

On Dec. 23, 2014 Kathy was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although terrified, she stayed strong for her family and fought through multiple surgeries and treatments. In May 2017 Kathy learned that the cancer had spread to her bones and the fight continued until her final breath on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 in her home surrounded by family and friends.

Kathy had an army of support through her life and especially during her battle with cancer. The term #KBStrong will live on forever with her spirit and memory as she touched so many people. Beautiful, strong, courageous, outgoing, witty, fun, loving, smart, dedicated, caring, friendly and amazing are just a handful of words that describe this incredible lady that was the beloved wife to Scott for over 20 years. May her spirit soar, her soul run free and her body be free of the pain that she endured over the last three years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Community Christian Church or education fund for Madison and Mackenzie. (Please make checks payable to Scott Bumeter). Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.