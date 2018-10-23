Matt Chance Is Finalist for ‘Most Valuable Coach’ Award; In Line To Win Prize Package For R-I District

Coach Matt Chance has already won $5,000 for Bowling Green High School after being named one of 15 finalists in the Most Valuable Coach promotion by U.S. Cellular and is in the running to win much more if he continues to garner the number of votes he has since the contest started.

The school districts of the first, second and third place winners of the contest will receive incredible prize packages.

Voting started a few weeks ago and Chance has been at the top and led the way in votes many times. The public is encouraged to vote daily online at www.themostvaluablecoach.com. Nominations for the contest started on Aug. 21 and the field was narrowed to the top 50 on Sept. 10. The top 15 were identified on Oct. 8. Voting will continue until Nov. 13. Winners will be announced on Nov. 20 following a review by the judges.

A rally was held in Chance’s honor last week on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Representatives from U.S. Cellular, including staff from Cellular and Satellite Center in Bowling Green, were on hand to present Chance with a $5,000 check for BGHS. The grand prize winner will receive a $50,000 grant and a Samsung technology package worth $30,000 for their district. The coach who finishes in second place will receive $20,000 and the third place prize is $10,000. Chance hasn’t dropped below second place since the voting became serious business.

Chance has been with the R-I District for many years and is currently head coach of the cross country and track programs in addition to serving as athletic director. Those programs are strong every year under Chance’s direction and often feature some of the best athletes in the state year after year. The rally last Tuesday featured speeches by High School Principal Scott Mullins and Brad Kurz, a BGHS alum and former co-worker and friend of Chance. Both Mullins and Kurz spoke about the Chance’s impeccable character.

Mullins pointed out that Chance started as an assistant middle school football coach and has built a couple of the most respected cross country and track programs in the state. Mullins added that Chance is also a tremendous person on and off the field and in and out of the school.

Kurz was also a featured speaker and shared stories of his friendship with Chance. A large crowd was on hand for the rally as the gym was full of students and members of the community.

Find more about Coach Chance, his athletic programs and the contest in next week’s edition of The People’s Tribune.