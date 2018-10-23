NECC Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Northeast Correctional Center (NECC) in Bowling Green celebrated its 20th anniversary with a celebration on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Travis Case, a 20-year employee with the facility (pictured) addressed those present as a featured speaker at the event.

Case shared humorous anecdotes from throughout the years.

He further encouraged employees to work together and to set aside pettiness for the common goal of running a safe institution.

Case pointed out that staff members are a big family and also offered statistical information from since the first inmates arrived in March 1998.

Those attending were served cake and punch and were invited to the administration building for a fried chicken dinner.

Find more photo highlights from the event on page 7 of this week’s edition.