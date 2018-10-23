Richard Wayne Cropp

Richard Wayne Cropp, 81, of Bowling Green died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 12 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. David R. Parker and the Rev. Janice Parker officiating. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation was from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Richard was born Jan. 31, 1937 in Bowling Green, the son of William “Bill” and Helen Louise Hendricks Cropp. On June 10, 1962, he married Dorothea Mae Clark. She survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Willa Jean Lewis of Bowling Green ; two grandsons, Maurice Edward Lewis Jr. “Reese” and Malcolm Eugene Lewis “Tater”; brothers, Walter L. Cropp and wife, Sally of Louisiana, Marvin O. Cropp and wife, Joyce of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a sister, Frances E. Holliday Edwards and husband, Marion of Riverside, Calif.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William E. Cropp; and a son-in-law, maurice Edward Lewis Sr.

Richard was a member of the Bethel A.M.E. Church of Louisiana. He was born and raised in Bowling Green, worked for the Bowling Green R-I School District for 32 years in maintenance and retired in 2002.

He gave outstanding service to the students, parents and staff. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting knives, but, most of all he loved to spend time with his two grandsons and his daughter Willa Jean who he fondly called “Booger”.

Pallbearers were Wesley Clark, Edward Clark, Brock Cropp, Devin Cropp, Keenan Willis, Terrance Bell, and Robert McPike.

Memorials may be made to the family of Richard Cropp.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.