Class 2 Championship: Bowling Green vs. Trenton



Join The People’s Tribune Saturday (10/27) for TribCast audio of the MSHSAA Class 2 Softball Championship from Killian Stadium as the defending State Champion LadyCats (26-4) take on the Trenton Bulldogs (27-2). Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.

DUE TO MSHSAA RESTRICTIONS, LIVE VIDEO WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR THIS CONTEST.