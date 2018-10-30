Bevy Josephine McCollum

Bevy Josephine McCollum, 93, formerly of Vandalia, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct.21st, 2018 at her home in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A memorial service was held Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Please direct memorials to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, 11300 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044.

Bevy was born Aug. 9, 1925 to Harold Wrede and Dorothy Carlson Jackson at home in Farber. She grew up on a farm with her sisters, Doris Uhey (deceased) and Frieda Potts. She graduated Farber High School in 1943 as valedictorian of her class.

Bevy married Charles E McCollum on May 14, 1949 in Vandalia. They had three children, Vicki Lueking, Wrede and Ed. Bevy and Charles lived and worked in Vandalia for over 60 years. They resided at Washington Crossing in Sioux Falls, S.D., for the past nine years.

She raised her family and was also a secretary for the Van-Far High School system for 15 years. She was also a secretary for 15 years at the First Baptist Church of Vandalia, which she has been a member of for over 60 years.

Bevy had many hobbies and pleasures including painting, clowning, genealogy, bowling, traveling, and cardplaying. She loved to teach four and five-year old children in Sunday school and did that for 45 years.

Bevy is survived by her husband, Charles McCollum of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Vicki Lueking and husband, Randy of Sioux Falls, S.D.; two son,: Wrede McCollum of St. James City, Fla., and Ed McCollum and wife, Loretta of Omaha, Neb.; five grandsons, Brad McCollum and wife, Michelle, Ben McCollum and wife, Kristina, Jon Lueking, Brian Lueking and wife, Amy, and George McCollum; nine great-grandchildren, Jack, Lola, Kayla, Isaac, Noah, Brynn, Phoenix, Landon, and Elijah; and one sister, Frieda Potts of Mexico.

Bevy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris Uhey; and daughter-in-law, Nancy McCollum.

A memorial service in Vandalia will be held at a later date.