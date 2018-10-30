Bowling Green Cross Country Teams Are Headed To State

Girls Claim District Championship For 14th Straight Year; Boys Finish Second, Qualify For For 15th Time In 17 Years

Both Bowling Green cross country teams are bound for state following their performances in the Class 2 District 3 meet at the Pike County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

This is the 14th consecutive year the girl’s team has captured the district title and it’s the 15th time in the past 17 years that the boy’s team has qualified for state as a team.

Coach Matt Chance pointed out it was another solid performance from the girls.

“They have had a tremendous season and they are motivated to run well at the state meet. I still think this team can improve as a group. If that happens it can be a very special day at the state meet,” Chance remarked. “These girls are tough and there is no doubt in my mind that they will give everything they have at the state meet.”

Chance added it was a great accomplishment for the boy’s team to qualify with a second place finish.

“Several of these teams beat us early in the season, but over the last month the boys really improved to put themselves in position to qualify,” Chance said.

The state meet will be Saturday at Oak Hills Golf Course in Jefferson City. The boys run at 11:55 a.m. and the girls run at 1:05 p.m.

Van-Far runners also competed in the Class 2 District 3 meet. Compete results are below.

BGHS Girl’s Results

Kate Klott, 4th, 20:46; Camy Grote, 6th, 21:20; Megan McMillen, 8th, 21:34; Sylvia Wagner, 9th, 21:49; Meghan Kniess, 10th, 22:11; Quinn Grote, 20th, 24:14; Emma Dwyer, 24th, 24:51.

BGHS Boy’s Results

Evan Meyer, 11th, 18:37; max Brandenburger, 12th, 18:37; Cody Wilkinson, 13th, 18:40; James Hearn, 16th, 18:55; Sal Niemeyer, 39th, 20:28; Adam Engel, 42nd, 20:55; Austin Orf, 53rd, 23:17.

VFHS Girl’s Results

Madelyn McAfee, 16th, 23:40; Juliana Martinez, 31st, 26:18.

VFHS Boy’s Results

Samuel Hazel, 14th, 18:47; Jamael Troy, 25th, 19:22; Ennis Childs, 57th, 24:34; Jayson Orr, 58th, 26:57.

Four Clopton Runner Qualify For State At District Meet

The Clopton cross country teams took part in the Class 1 District 2 meet at McNair Park at St. Charles on Saturday.

Coach Colleen O’Brien reported the following results.

Varsity Girls:

Taylor Akers medaled 12th, 25:01; Tricia Luke, 19th, 25:57; Kari Leake, 21st, 26:16; Caragan Lockard, 23rd, 27:07; Macy Weitkamp, 24th, 27:31; Megan Richards, 30th, 30:54; Megan Harrelson, 31st, 25:05.

Varsity Boys:

Donovan Denslow medaled first with a time of 17:33; Daniel Harvey medaled 8th, 19:49; Mark Elliott, medaled 14th, 20:16; Jared Hoehn, 21st, 21:36; Robert Rothbard, 25th, 21:50; Sam Dalrymple, 30th, 22:50; Justin Griego, 31st, 22:56.

Donovan Denslow, Daniel Harvey, Mark Elliott and Taylor Akers will participate at the State Cross Country championship this coming Saturday in Jefferson City.

Silex runner Colton Johnstone also ran in the Class 1 District 2 meet and finished 38th with a time of 25:08.