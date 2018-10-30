Florence ‘ Corky’ Hartsell

Florence “Corky” Hartsell, 94, of Vandalia died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services were Sunday at 4 p.m., at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, Troy with Pastor Robert Cassaday officiating. Graveside service was Monday at 1 p.m., at Whitener Cemetery Marquand.

Visitation was Sunday from 1-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

She was born on March 4, 1924 in Marquand to Ernest and Dessie Cloninger Thomas. Corky attended the local schools along with her siblings. She was married on March 23, 1940 to Wilbur “Stan” Hartsell. To this union were born eight children, Fred, Fran, Wilbur, Charlene, Mary, Norman; infant son, and Dorothy.

Corky enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and fishing. She was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include Mary Bufford and husband, Kirk of Troy, Fran Hartsell Dryden of Elsberry, Charlene Yake and husband, Wayne of Port Huron, Mich., Dorothy Bloomer and husband, Dave of Lawton, Okla.; 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, 32 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four sons, Norman, Fred, Wilbur, infant son and her siblings, Edwin Masters, Lela, Jessie, Myrtle, Mable, Margie and Lola.

Memorials to : Whitener Cemetery c/o the funeral home

