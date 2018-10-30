Lorraine Gladys Lewellen

Lorraine Gladys Erxleben Moss Lewellen, 97, of Hannibal died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center.

Lorraine was born Oct. 20, 1920, in St. Louis, the daughter of Charles Frederick and Nancy Ellen Fowler Erxleben. She was united in marriage to Wilson Moss Sept. 14, 1940. They resided on the Missouri River bottoms in Chesterfield. To this union two children were born, Nancy Edith and Wilson Daniel.

Lorraine and Wilson later moved to a farm in Curryville. The Mosses were active members of the Curryville Baptist Church. Wilson was killed in a tractor accident in July of 1963. Lorraine later moved to Hannibal where she worked as a nurse’s aide at Levering Hospital. She later married Roscoe Lewellen who preceded her in death in March of 2005.

Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Lewellen and husband, Lloyd “Buck”; a son, Dan Moss and wife, Deannie; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service were at 11 a.m,. Saturday at Immanuel Baptists Church in Hannibal. Pastor Mark Albee officiated. Graveside service and burial followed the service at 2 p.m., in the Curryville Cemetery next to her husband, Wilson.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church.

