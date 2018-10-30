Mary Frances Brewer Hufty

Mary Frances Berwer Hufty, 94, of Pike County died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 10-11 a.m., Saturday followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Services were held at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with a graveside ceremony following at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Mary’s youngest son, Dr. Tom Hufty officiated.

Daughter to Albert and Beulah Brewer, Mary was born Oct. 8, 1924 in Ralls County. From a young age, Mary enjoyed a love of nature and the outdoors. As an adult, she found renewal and purpose in cultivating her garden and operating her family’s farm. Mary consistently took pause to appreciate God’s creation, caring for plants, wildlife, and her own domestic pets.

With her husband of 70 years, Jack, Mary raised four children. A woman of immense faith, Mary is remembered for her fondness of singing church hymns with her family. She had a heart for music, spending most of her days singing, and playing guitar and piano. She created a home in which the Gospel story was celebrated and lived out in word, practice, and music.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Chapple Hufty; brother, Sidney Brewer; brother, Albert Brewer; sister, Virginia Black; sister, Louise Sauter; brother-in-law, Bill Hufty; and son-in-law, Bill Raufer.

Mary is survived by her children, Anna Raufer of Bowling Green, Mary Jo Harness of Bowling Green, and husband Billy; Kent Hufty of Silex, and wife, Peggy; and Dr. Tom Hufty of Glen Carbon, Ill,, and wife, Rhonda; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Hufty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary’s pallbearers were her grandsons, Alex Harness, David Harness, Michael Hufty, Scott Hufty, Zac Hufty, and Mark Raufer.

Memorials may be made in Mary’s name to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery or to an organization of the donor’s choice.