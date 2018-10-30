Participation Sought For 20th Annual Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland Set For Nov. 23 Event Will Feature Lighted Parade, Visit From Santa

Participation is being sought for the 20th Annual Winter Wonderland event in Louisiana that will take place on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving.

The lighted parade down Georgia Street is always a great time and a great way to kick off the Christmas season. Organizers hope people will get creative and get involved in this year’s event.

The theme of this year’s parade is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

Walkers and any kind of float are welcome, including motorcycles, four-wheelers, other ATVs, golf carts, bicycles and anything else the imagination can muster. Entries, including individuals walking, must have a lighted feature. Blow-up yard decor is allowed to be used.

A work day to prepare for the parade is being tentatively planned for Saturday, Nov. 17. Those interested should watch for further details.

There is no entry fee and the following prizes will be awarded: Best Overall, Most Original, Best-Dressed Walkers, Most Lighted, Best Decorated and Most Animated. Other awards may be added as well.

Those interested in taking part should contact Cindy Blaylock or Kathy Smith.

Floats will be organized around Sunset Park at 4:30 p.m. and walkers will organize on the south side of 8th and Georgia Streets. The parade will take place at 5 p.m.

A visit from Santa Claus and other events will take place at Flansburg Park (at 4th and Georgia Streets) following the parade.

Entries are also being sought for the Miss Snowflake, Junior Miss Snow Queen and Miss Snow Queen contests.

The Miss Snowflake contest is open to girls in pre-K through third grade. Girls must write a Christmas theme story of 25 words that may be real or made-believe. Girls must also color a Christmas picture.

The Junior Miss Snow Queen contest is open to girls in sixth to eighth grades. Girls must write a Christmas-themed story of 200 words.

The Miss Snow Queen contest is open to freshman to senior high school girls. Those entering must also write a 200-word story with a Christmas theme.

The deadline to enter each contest is Nov. 16. Winners must be able to ride in the Winter Wonderland parade and will be notified by phone call.

To enter, contact Trina Hartwick of Hair Trendz, 513 Georgia Street. All winners will receive a tiara, flowers and a sash.

Watch for more details in upcoming editions of The People’s Tribune.