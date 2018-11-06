Darlene Wheeler

Darlene Wheeler, 80, of New Canton, Ill., formally Glenrock, Wyo., died Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at HannibalRegional Hospital in Hannibal.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

There will be no services at this time.

Darlene was born June 25, 1938, in Elsberry to George and Fannie Hunter Rimel. In 1956, she was married to James W. Wheeler Jr. in Elsberry. He preceded her in death March 23, 2017.

Survivors include three children, Allan Wheeler and wife, Cheryl, Rusty Wheeler and wife, Janice, and Caye Bordewick; a brother, Gilbert Rimel and wife, Nancy, seven grandchildren, Derek Borque and wife, Ariana, Kali Edwards and husband, Brandon, Josh Wheeler and wife, Taylor, Cydney Wheeler, Joe Wheeler and wife, Kandy, Nicole Bordewick and Jacob Bordewick. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law, John Wheeler and wife, Marilyn and Paul Wheeler and wife, Evelyn.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law, Timothy Bordewick.

Darlene was a homemaker. She had previously worked at Hirshes in Louisiana and also at Walmart in Louisiana in thejewelry department. Later Darlene managed the golf course in Glenrock, Wyo., before retiring.

Away from work Darlene was a collector of sorts. She collected Beanie Babies, antique Avon bottles and western themed art. Bowling, playing games and reading were also activities that Darlene enjoyed.

Elvis was one of Darlene’s favorites, she also took pleasure in camping trips and motorcycle rides with her husband, James over the years. Most of all Darlene simply enjoyed the time sheshared with family and friends.

Darlene was a Christian by faith.

Online condolences may be made at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com