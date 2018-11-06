Jason Thomas Wilson

Jason Thomas Wilson, 36, of Smithville died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6751 N.E. 70th St., Kansas City.

Visitation was from 8:30-10 a.m., Saturday with burial in Goss Cemetery Smithville.

He was born to James Reginald and Janet Anna Kline Wilson in Mexico.

Jason is survived by his wife of 13 years, Jenny Lynn Wilson Wilson and his children, Noah James Wilson, Elijah Ricks Wilson, Ethan Thomas Wilson, and Isaac Kent Wilson; father, James Reginald Wilson; paternal grandmother, Arla Jean Wilson; a brother, Jeff Wilson and wife, Stacia; sisters, Jessica VanVactor, Chassity Nevels and husband, Charles, Meaghan Wilson, and Brittany Wilson; a half-brother, Gregory Wilson and wife, Jennifer; father-in-law, Gordon Ricks Wilson and wife, Dianne; brothers-in-law, Bryan Wilson and wife, Rachel, and Zachary Wilson and wife, Amy; sister-in-law, Ashley Wall and husband, Zak and grandparents-in-law, Kent and Marquitta Larsen and Doris Wilson; several nieces and nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by his two brothers, Eric Robert Wilson and Justin Matthew Wilson; paternal grandfather, Reginald Wilson; maternal grandfather and mother, Gregory Kline and Noreen Kline; mother-in-law, Sharon Wilson; and niece, Shelby Rose Nevels.

