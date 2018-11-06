Mary L. Gramley

Mary L. Schulze Gramley, 92, of Vandalia died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at Waters Funeral Home. Pastor Chuck Todd of Grace Covenant Baptist Church officiated. Burial followed the funeral service at Farber Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., to time of service at Waters Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Waters Funeral Home.

Mary was born in Vandalia on Feb. 21, 1926 to Ernest A. and Gladys M. Moore Schulze. Mary was married to Rex Eugene “Gene” Gramley on April 19, 1945 in Vandalia. He preceded her in death.

Mary is survived by one son, Charles Gramley of Studio City, Calif.; one daughter, Sandra Leake of New London; one brother, David Schulze of Florissant; three grandchildren, Rob Watson and wife, Ninette of Monroe City, Brad Watson and wife, Christine of Monroe City, and Lisa Garrett and husband, Todd of Monroe City; seven great-grandchildren, John and wife, Lauren, Dillon, Kayne, Ty and wife, Kelsey, Lance and Rylee Watson, and Clayton Garrett; six great-great-grandchildren, Grant, Maggie, Mayson, Carson, Kezli and Bentlee Watson and many other loved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Gary Leake, three brothers, Denny Schulze, Dean Schulze and Donald Schulze, two sisters, Ruth Fox and Dorothy Fielder and one great-grandson, Jacob Watson.

Mary worked as a garment worker for Bridal Original’s, after her retirement she spent the next 20 plus years caring for children in the community of Vandalia. Mary’s true passion was children and she enjoyed spending time involved with them.

She enjoyed doing embroidery and quilt making along with growing all types of beautiful flowers. She was also actively involved in the Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 2173 in Vandalia.

Pallbearers were Rob Watson, Brad Watson, John Watson, Dillon Watson, Kayne Watson and Ty Watson. All the children Mary cared for and loved were honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post No. 2173, c/o Waters Funeral Home, 500 S. Main St., P.O. Box 84, Vandalia, MO 63382.

Robert ‘Rob’

Windmiller

Funeral services for Robert “Rob” Windmiller were Saturday at Brookhaven Funeral Home in Brookhaven, Miss., at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in Arlington Baptist Church Cemetery in Bogue Chitto, Miss. Bro. David Fortenberry officiated the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation was at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mr. Windmiller, 67, of Bogue Chitto, Miss., passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born Feb. 12, 1951 in Louisiana to Robert Frances and Dixie Lee Eckert Windmiller.

Mr. Windmiller was a veteran of the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith. He was retired as a salesman with Ace Hardware in Brookhaven, Miss. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Ima Windmiller and Dixie Lee and Robert Hoaglin; a daughter, Jessica Leighann Windmiller; and great-granddaughter, Ava Leighann Fererro.

Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Donna Ann Laneman Windmiller; sons, Anthony Wayne Windmiller and wife, Lori, Greg Allen Windmiller and wife, Emily, Johnathan Paul Windmiller and wife, Anna, and Robert Keith Windmiller and wife, Lauren; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Wendy Alexander; his beloved dog, Bella, and a host of family and friends.