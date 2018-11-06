Micheal Allen Wormsley

Michael Allen Wormsley, known to many as Mike, Moo, Pops, Coach, Mr. Wormsley, Dad, and Grandpa Woms-a-we was born in Orrick on Sept. 15, 1951 to Al and Ann Wormsley and raised in Vandalia.

Growing up, he enjoyed playing sports and serving as high school class president at Van-Far. After graduating from Mizzou, he became a history teacher and mentor, using simulation learning activities (Greek Days, Oregon Trail, Civil War/Slave Days, Indigenous Walk on Columbus Day) to bring history alive in the classroom.

Mike enjoyed coaching middle school and Special Olympics basketball. He was especially proud of his Lady Blue eighth grade girls’ basketball team at Cole County R-I, Russellville where he took them on a 36-game winning streak and four conference titles. Being a Mizzou Alma Mater living in Kansas didn’t faze him a bit as he proudly wore his gold and black.

He is survived by his soul mate/wife, Kea Wormsley; and his mother and father-in-law, Lois Kay and Kenneth Metzger. He is most proud of being a father of his four children, Erin Harrleston and husband, Dillard, Kelly White and husband, Michael, George Wormsley, and Zach Wormsley and significant other, Dominique Demmert. He has four grandchildren that brightened his days, Sam, Carly, Ben, and Alex White. He is also survived by his sister, Kristy Hopkins and many nieces and nephews.

Gratitude to Scott Forkenbrock for giving Mike a kidney to live another four years to the fullest. He died peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Douglas County VNA that made it possible for him to be home as he left this world to begin the next exciting adventure. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial in the near future.

Memorial donations may be made to either Polycystic Kidney Foundation or American Cancer Society.