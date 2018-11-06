Progress Update: Eastern MO Family YMCA

Grove Construction is nearing completion of their portion of the initial building construction with a few punch list items remaining.

New sidewalks around and leading to the YMCA have been poured. With the unseasonably warm weather, there are even signs of fresh grass growing at the Y. From all outward appearances, it looks like the Y should open any day. However, as is the case with many building projects, when the contractors are finished and the building looks complete, then the “final touches” projects kick into gear to truly finish the building.

That’s exactly where we are now on the construction side – installing those finishing touches and components, such as office and fitness room flooring, furnishings, lighting options, equipment, and the gym and walking track flooring.

Behind the scenes on the administrative side, the initial rates and hours have been published. Many of the remaining items to be addressed fall under the category of “I’m still learning” – programs, fitness classes, employer discount possibilities, health insurance program options, events, rental agreements, software training, and on and on.

Both sides, construction and administrative, are working together toward an “anticipated” opening of mid-January 2019. There’s always the chance of an unexpected delay but by working together we have prevented many of those and will continue to work hard to prevent others.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we work toward opening your Eastern Missouri Family YMCA. Be sure to check our Facebook page daily for accurate information and announcements. As soon as we have a firm date, the community will know.

We are close to realizing the vision and dream that was just a concept many, many years ago. This YMCA will thrive and grow because of the patience, support, and community involvement.