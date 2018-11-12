Geneva Mae Blair Thurman

Geneva Mae Blair Thurman, 81, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Geneva was born April 13, 1937 in Quaker to Trenton A. Blair and Eura Mae Graves Blair. She was married to Dallas Eugene Thurman on Jan. 28, 1955 in Bismark. He preceded her in death April 3, 2016.

She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Thurman Turner and husband, Harold of Louisiana, Vickie Thurman Eisenbach of St. Louis, and Kimberly Thurman Campbell of Louisiana; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Leo Blair and wife, Pat of Hillsboro; and a sister, Ann Quinn and husband, Elmo of Hillsboro; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Thurman Dennis on Jan. 10, 2009; and a grandson, Travis Thurman on July 17, 2017.

Geneva had attended the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, and loved growing and tending to flowers in her garden.

Pallbearers were Shane Eisenbach, Kevin Eisenbach, Jesse Eisenbach, Jerry Campbell, Tom Rardon, and Brent Thurman.

Memorial donations may be given to the Missouri Veterans Home, Mexico, c/o the funeral home.