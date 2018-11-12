Help Wanted

UTILITY MAINTENANCE WORKER I The City of Vandalia is accepting applications for the position of Utility Maintenance Worker I. Responsibilities include constructing and maintaining the City’s water distribution and sanitary sewer collection systems and working on projects with other departments. Employee will be required to operate light and heavy equipment and work outside in all weather conditions. Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED and a valid State Drivers License. Applicant must also possess or be able to obtain a MO CDL Class B with air brake endorsement within six months. Starting wage is approx. $11.00 hr., DOQ. Benefit package is included with the position. Pre-employment physical and drug test will be required. Applications available at City Hall and should be returned to: City of Vandalia, Attn. Ami Schuckenbrock, Temporary City Clerk, 200 East Park St., Vandalia, MO 63382. EOE, E-Verify participant. Position is open until filled.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH INSPECTOR/EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS PLANNER The Pike County Health Department is seeking an Environmental Public Health Inspector/Emergency Preparedness Planner. Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with major specialization (30 semester hours) in one or a combination of the following: biology, chemistry, bacteriology, food science, soil science, sanitary science, environmental health, or in closely related physical or natural sciences is required. Applicants should have working knowledge of environmental health principles and procedures. This is a full time position 40 hours per week. Requires successful on-the-job completion of the state’s training program(s) or possessing current training. Please submit resumes to Pike County Health Department, C/O Human Resources, 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334. EOE

MAINTENANCE WORKER I The City of Vandalia is accepting applications for the position of Maintenance Worker I. Responsibilities include constructing and maintaining the City’s, right-of-ways, storm sewers, and parks; cleaning gutters and drop inlets; mowing, raking and spraying weeds; patching and chip-sealing streets; ditch maintenance; storm sewer construction; concrete pouring and finishing; culvert construction; snow removal; street sign maintenance; and general park maintenance.

Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED and a valid State Drivers License. Applicant must also possess or be able to obtain a MO CDL Class B with air brake endorsement within six months. Starting wage is approx. $11.00 hr., DOQ. Benefit package is included with the position. Pre-employment physical and drug test will be required. Applications available at City Hall and should be returned to: City of Vandalia, Attn. Ami Schuckenbrock, Temporary City Clerk, 200 East Park St., Vandalia, MO 63382. EOE, E-Verify participant. Position is open until filled.

HOME HEALTH & HOSPICE SOCIAL WORKER The Pike County Health Department is seeking a Home Health & Hospice Social Worker. Graduation with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work or Master of Social Work degree from an institution accredited by the Council on Social Work Education is required and 1 year of social work experience in a health care setting, preferably home care. This will be a part time 24 hour/week position. Please submit resume to Pike County Health Department, C/O Human Resources, 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334. EOE

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking a Full-Time RN or LPN for 7p to 7a Shift. Apply in person at 2106 West Main – Bowling Green EOE

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking a Director Of Nursing. Must have valid Missouri RN License. Apply in person 2106 West Main – Bowling Green EOE

EOLIA FERTILIZER needs experienced druck driver with farm experience. 485-2281. (x2-5)

CARPENTER, laborer – Residential construction. Vandalia. Experience preferred. 573-406-2161. (x2-5)

REQUESTING BIDS The Bowling Green R-I School District is requeseting bids for contracted food service. If interested contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334, phone 573-324-5441. Deadline for bids is Dec. 12, 2018.