Volunteers And Christmas Tree Decorations Sought To Help With Upcoming Winter Wonderland Celebration

The annual Winter Wonderland celebration is being planned this year for Friday, Nov. 23 – the day after Thanksgiving in downtown Louisiana with the theme of “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

Volunteers are being sought to help with the 20th annual event which features a lighted parade down Georgia Street and a visit from Santa Claus at Flansburg Park which is located at 4th and Georgia Streets, following the parade.

Organizers are hoping volunteers will help with the decoration of the Christmas tree on Saturday, Nov. 17 starting at 1 p.m. The committee is also looking for donations of Christmas tree ornaments. Organizers hope to create a feel from the 1930s with the tree to fit this year’s theme.

There are also other activities with which the group needs assistance and are looking to area individuals/civic organizations. For more details, contact Cindy Blaylock or Kathy Smith.

Entries to the lighted parade are also still being sought from the community.

Walkers and any kind of float are welcome, including motorcycles, four-wheelers, other ATVs, golf carts, bicycles and anything else the imagination can muster. Entries, including individuals walking, must have a lighted feature. Blow-up yard decor is allowed to be used.

There is no entry fee and the following prizes will be awarded: Best Overall, Most Original, Best-Dressed Walkers, Most Lighted, Best Decorated and Most Animated. Other awards may be added as well.

Those interested in taking part should contact Cindy Blaylock or Kathy Smith.

Floats will be organized around Sunset Park at 4:30 p.m. and walkers will organize on the south side of 8th and Georgia Streets. The parade will take place at 5 p.m.

A visit from Santa Claus and other events will take place at Flansburg Park (at 4th and Georgia Streets) following the parade.

Entries are also being sought for the Miss Snowflake, Junior Miss Snow Queen and Miss Snow Queen contests.

The Miss Snowflake contest is open to girls in pre-K through third grade. Girls must write a Christmas theme story of 25 words that may be real or made-believe. Girls must also color a Christmas picture.

The Junior Miss Snow Queen contest is open to girls in sixth to eighth grades. Girls must write a Christmas-themed story of 200 words.

The Miss Snow Queen contest is open to freshman to senior high school girls. Those entering must also write a 200-word story with a Christmas theme.

The deadline to enter each contest is Nov. 16. Winners must be able to ride in the Winter Wonderland parade and will be notified by phone call.

To enter, contact Trina Hartwick of Hair Trendz, 513 Georgia Street. All winners will receive a tiara, flowers and a sash.

Watch for more details in upcoming editions of The People’s Tribune.