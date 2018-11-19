Everyone Invited To Louisiana For Winter Wonderland On Friday

The annual Winter Wonderland celebration is being planned this year for Friday, Nov. 23 – the day after Thanksgiving in downtown Louisiana with the theme of “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

Cindy Blaylock and Kathy Smith have been organizing the event this year.

“I’m excited so many have stepped up to help keep this celebration alive, organizer Cindy Blaylock noted. “It has just become a real community event. I want to personally thank so many for becoming involved.”

Blaylock and Smith put out the call for help. Several people stepped up.

“Linda Shade gathered up some carolers who will be dressed in ‘period attire’ and will stroll through downtown singing some of our old favorites. Joanna Brock has gathered the bell choir and will have them at 4th and Georgia beginning at 5:30. Several ladies came to the call and have offered to get some decorations up downtown. Laura Martin gathered a group of her co-works to help decorate the new community tree that was donated by Peace Tree Farms and planted in the park at 4th and Georgia. Our Girl Scouts decorated the interior of Santa’s House. Lori Brown called and has gathered volunteers to serve hot chocolate and cookies. The Trimble House folks are filling goodie bags for the kids,” Blaylock reported.

It is Blaylock’s hope that businesses and property owners will decorate their windows and exteriors in some fashion.

“I’d love to see every store front in the downtown area decked out for the holiday season.”

Blaylock pointed out the festival needs to be taken over properly by an organization and built upon.

“It could be great way for local businesses to participate with special sales and open houses, too,” she said. “ Not just downtown…all over town.”

Entries to the lighted parade are also still being sought from the community.

Walkers and any kind of float are welcome, including motorcycles, four-wheelers, other ATVs, golf carts, bicycles and anything else the imagination can muster. Entries, including individuals walking, must have a lighted feature. Blow-up yard decor is allowed to be used.

There is no entry fee and the following prizes will be awarded: Best Overall, Most Original, Best-Dressed Walkers, Most Lighted, Best Decorated and Most Animated. Other awards may be added as well.

Those interested in taking part should contact Cindy Blaylock or Kathy Smith.

Floats will be organized around Sunset Park at 4:30 p.m. and walkers will organize on the south side of 8th and Georgia Streets. The parade will take place at 5 p.m.

A visit from Santa Claus and other events will take place at Flansburg Park (at 4th and Georgia Streets) following the parade.

Winners of the Miss Snowflake, Junior Miss Snow Queen and Miss Snow Queen will be announced.